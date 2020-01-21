Justice Delayed? Lisa Vanderpump Has No Power To Fire Max Boyens Over Racist Tweets Bravo to make final decision about ‘VPR’ star’s future.

Lisa Vanderpump “doesn’t have the power to fire” Max Boyens after his racist tweets scandal, a source exclusively told RadarOnline.com.

The newest addition to Vanderpump Rules apologized after a series of tasteless tweets he posted in the past were revealed. The show’s matriarch released a statement saying he was contrite, but the insider spilled the details about his now-precarious role on the show.

“Lisa doesn’t have the power to fire Max,” the source told Radar, explaining that Bravo “is going to let this season play out before they make their decision.”

As Radar previously reported, Max posted the shocking tweets in 2012.

“It upsets me that the word n**** is not allowed to be said unless you are black because quite honestly it’s my favorite word. N***********,” Max once wrote in a post that was just one of many racist messages littering his now-private account. Love Andy C revealed the controversial tweets.

Now, a second insider close to the show told Radar that Vanderpump, 59, can’t guarantee his job starring on the reality show or his position at SUR.

“There’s still a chance for him to be fired. Lisa is handling the situation and doesn’t want anyone fired with the show just starting,” said the insider. “She’s heavily reprimanded Max and is discussing what will happen. Look at how many times she’s fired Jax [Taylor] and James [Kennedy], that’s taken time and she’s still done it but she’s also let them back.”

“Lisa and the show had Max put all his tweets on mute,” the insider continued. “Max is not a favorite of Lisa’s she said that [if] he gets fired [by the network] people won’t be surprised. Lisa has a forgiving heart like a mother and does what she feels is best for them and her show.”

Max isn’t the first Vanderpump Rules star to be accused of racism. After the 2017 Academy Awards, star Stassi Schroeder spoke out on her podcast, saying: “I’m like, really sick of everyone making everything about race. Everyone giving their impassioned speeches about race and all of that stuff, I’m like, ‘Why is it always just about African Americans?’”

The comments infuriated both fans and advertisers, and Stassi admitted she learned a tough lesson after the fallout.

“The whole thing made me realize that for better or worse, what I say has an effect,” she wrote in her book, NEXT LEVEL BASIC: The Definitive Basic Bitch Handbook by Stassi Schroeder.

“It’s hard to recognize that when you’re just on a reality show, because you just think: Who am I? I’m not a role model; I do shots and fight with people on camera as a job. But at that moment I realized my opinion did affect people, and it was scary, more than anything else,” she continued.

Stassi also wrote that she understood how uninformed she was.

“It also made me realize that I am super ignorant about so many things and unaware and it has motivated me to want to sit and listen and learn from what everyone’s different opinions are, and to be careful about how I say something. I’ll always be opinionated, but I don’t want to be that person who is like, “Whatever—I tell it like it is so deal with it!” There’s a level of respect that everyone deserves, so I don’t have the right to say whatever I want. That was a hard pill to swallow,” she noted.

