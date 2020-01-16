Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

No Tolerance! ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Star Max Boyens Will Be Fired Over Racist Tweets

No Tolerance! 'Vanderpump Rules' Star Max Boyens Will Be Fired Over Racist Tweets

Vanderpump Rules star Max Boyens will be losing his new job over his racist Tweets, RadarOnline.com exclusively learned.

“He’s going to get fired,” a source close to the hit Bravo show revealed after the series of shocking Tweets that he posted in 2012 were revealed.

“He only apologized because he got caught,” the source told Radar about Max, who is a new cast member on Season 8 of VPR.

“Lisa [Vanderpump] doesn’t tolerate any racism or anything negative for that matter, so it won’t matter he filmed the show. If she says he’s gone, he’s gone,” the source insisted.

The racist Tweets, according to screenshots from the Love Andy C page were revealed as the show aired for the second episode of the show.

“It upsets me that the word n**** is not allowed to be said unless you are black because quite honestly it’s my favorite word,” one Tweet from his account said.

“Theres this girl I see everyday@school, she looks like the girl from the movie precious& I’m not just saying this cuz she’s big and black,” another claimed.

“Something about Asians that just makes me want to punch them in the suck hole,” was another shocking Tweet from Max.

“He’s getting fired and he already was in deep s**t because of his crap with Scheana [Shay],” the source told Radar about the show that Lisa rules with an iron fist.

“Max lied about stuff with Scheana to get camera attention,” the insider dished about his ulterior motives on the show.

“Max is a newbie, and nobody cares if he’s kicked off the show.”

Scroll through the gallery for more details about Max’s shocking racist Tweet scandal.