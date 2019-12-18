Under Fire! Camila Cabello Apologizes After Racist Remarks Resurface The singer was caught on tape using the ‘n-word’ and sharing racist images.

Camila Cabello has apologized after coming under fire for racist remarks she made years ago.

In a series of Tumblr posts made by a then-15-year-old Cabello, the “Senorita” singer shared racist images and jokes, often including the “n-word.” Videos also feature the singer using the racist slur.

The Tumblr account has since been shut down, but the images and posts can still be found online.

On Wednesday, December 18, the now 22-year-old apologized for her previous behavior.

“When I was younger, I used language that I’m deeply ashamed of and will regret forever. I was uneducated and ignorant and once I became aware of the history and the weight and the true meaning behind this horrible and hurtful language, I was deeply embarrassed I ever used it,” she posted on Twitter. “I apologized then and I apologize again now. I would never intentionally hurt anyone and I regret it from the bottom of my heart.”

I’m sorry from the bottom of my heart. pic.twitter.com/iZrnUawUAb — camila (@Camila_Cabello) December 18, 2019

The apology comes just weeks after former Fifth Harmony bandmate Normani revealed that a group of Cabello’s fans targeted her in 2006, calling her a “monkey” and even superimposed her face over an image of a lynched slave.

Although Cabello instantly slammed her groupies, declaring at the time, “I won’t tolerate on my timeline any kind of hate, racism, or discrimination towards ANYONE,” the discovery of the “Havana” singer’s flippant past has her on the defensive again.

i stand by the words "love only", meaning I won't tolerate on my timeline any kind of hate, racism, or discrimination towards ANYONE. period — camila (@Camila_Cabello) August 6, 2016

“I’m 22 now,” she added in her most recent apology. “I’m an adult and I’ve grown and learned and am conscious and aware of the history and the pain it carries in a way I wasn’t before.”

Camila also wrote, “Those mistakes don’t represent the person I am or a person I’ve ever been. I only stand and have ever stood for love and inclusivity, and my heart has never, even then, had an ounce of hate or divisiveness.”

“The truth is I was embarrassingly ignorant and unaware.”