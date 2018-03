9 of 9

DeJesus offered advice for Lowry and Marroquin. “The should focus on co-parenting before they see if there is a possibility for them to get back together. I pray and hope that they do. The boys like being together. And Kail is the mother of his child and I hope he figures his s**t out.” We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at (866) ON-RADAR (667-2327) any time, day or night.

Photo credit: MTV