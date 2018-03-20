Betrayed! Briana Slams Javi For Secretly Trying To Get Back Together With Kail

Teen Mom 2 trouble!

Briana DeJesus was stunned when she learned that Javi Marroquin was secretly trying to get back together with Kailyn Lowry and she slammed her ex exclusively to RadarOnline.com!

Marroquin’s deceit was exposed when he blindsided Lowry with the news that he was dating his ex, Lauren Comeau, and a source told Radar that was familiar behavior for the reality star.

“Javi ended up dating Briana,” while he was also trying to get back together with the mother of his child.

“I had no idea,” DeJesus told Radar. “She [Kail] would hit me up and say ‘Javi is lying to you,’ she always said Javi was such a liar, I never understand what that meant.”

DeJesus said being in the relationship with Marroquin was “stressful,” and she was happy to no longer be dating him.

“Javi needs somebody at all times. If he’s not with somebody he’s going to find somebody. I’m not going to fall into that trap.”

The MTV star told Radar that she was over Marroquin and was looking forward to the reunion.

“I don’t even really give a s**t anymore. Now that I look back on it. He was only with me to be on TV. Just to get more camera time.

“If he was playing both sides of the fence it will definitely come out at the reunion. He has to get put in his place. I’m excited now.”

