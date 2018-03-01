Javi Tells All On Getting Back Together With Ex-Wife: ‘It’s Just Me, Kail & The Boys’

Kailyn Lowry and Javi Marroquin have dated other people since they ended their nearly four-year marriage, but are the exes finally ready to rekindle their romance? The Teen Mom 2 dad exclusively revealed on RadarOnline.com’s podcast Teen Mom Time if he’s back together with his ex-wife.

“We have our own private discussions just me and her,” Marroquin, 25, said of possibly getting back together. “But a lot happened between us in the past. On my behalf, I’ve moved on from all of that. I’m in a lot better place than I was when all of that was happening.”

He added, “We have the weirdest relationship in the world. We can’t even explain it to anybody because it’s me, Kail and the boys.”

Marroquin, 25, ended his relationship with co-star Briana DeJesus in January after they began dating in October. He blamed the split on distance and her decision to have her plastic surgery procedures posted on social media.

But he came around and flew to Miami to be there for her following the procedures. When her ex-boyfriend and baby daddy Devoin Austin showed up to the surgery, Marroquin left.

“I was there to support,” he told Radar. “We talked about other things. People just decided to show up and wanted to stir up the pot. I didn’t want to be part of it. I got on the next flight out of there.”

He explained how they “weren’t clicking” anymore.

“I thought we were on the same page at one point, but everything spiraled,” he said. “‘What is going on? This is not what we were just talking about.’ I really want nothing to do with them, but unfortunately we work for the same company and we work on the same show. I have to see her in the future. Until then, I don’t think about them.”

Marroquin also admitted that he agreed with MTV’s decision to fire Jenelle Evans’ husband David Eason for his homophobic comments on social media.

“I didn’t hear a sorry,” Marroquin said. “Just own up to it. If you make a mistake, own up to it! You know you were wrong. Whatever the punishment was, it was well deserved in my opinion. My opinions aren’t the same as his. Everyone has his or her different opinions, values and morals. If you want to be public about it then expect the repercussions. I don’t associate myself with people like that.”

