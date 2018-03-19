RadarOnline participates in various affiliate marketing programs, which means we may get paid commissions on editorially chosen products purchased through our links to retailer sites.
‘Teen Mom 2’ Love Triangle! Javi Tried To Win Kailyn Back Before Reconciling With Ex!
Javi Marroquintried to win back Kailyn Lowrybefore he got back together with his ex-girlfriend, RadarOnline.com has exclusively learned. The Teen Mom 2 stars were well on their way to rekindling their romance, as he was even sending her secret love texts! But Lowry was blindsided by his secret trip with Lauren Comeau and called things off. Click through for exclusive details of the shocking way Lowry handled her ex-husband's betrayal!
Marroquin was busted on a trip to Kentucky with Comeau after they posted pics together on social media, ending his chances with Lowry.
“From my understanding, Javi and Kail were planning on getting back together when Kail found out Lauren was with him while he was away,” an insider told Radar.
Shockingly, Marroquin was leading a double life with the two women! “He even was texting Kail about his love for her all while he was away with Lauren,” the source spilled to Radar.
“Kail is not getting back with Javi,” the insider confirmed.
Marroquin’s deception was old news for Lowry. “This situation is familiar territory/the same scene,” the source told Radar. “Just like when they were going to get back together but Javi ended up datingBriana .”
