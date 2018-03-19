Kailyn Lowry Strips Down For Naked Photo Shoot After Ex Javi Gets New Girlfriend

The raunchy photo comes after Marroquin exclusively confirmed to RadarOnline.com that he’s back together with ex-girlfriend Lauren Comeau. “I want to do things differently,” Marroquin said of keeping the romance a secret the second time around. “I just want to enjoy it. She’s the only girl that’s been on no TV. It’s just real stuff.”
5 of 8
Lowry and her ex-husband sparked reconciliation rumors when they were spotted flirting with each other over social media. A source close to Lowry told Radar, “Let’s just say that their relationship is not over. Kail said that if it happens, it happens, but neither one of them are forcing or pushing anything. They know that it would happen naturally and they already have a huge life together as co-parents.”
Photo credit: Getty Images
6 of 8
The exes, who share son Lincoln, 4, appear to be on the outs because of the new relationship. “Javi and I are not getting back together so whatever you’re reading is all bullsh—t,” she said, adding, “He moves too funny for me… How can you get back with someone who didn’t have your back when y’all were together?”
What do you think of Lowry’s naked photo? Tell us in the comments! We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at (866) ON-RADAR (667-2327) any time, day or night.
Although Lowry is completely naked, she covered up her breasts and lady parts with her leg and hands.
The raunchy photo comes after Marroquin exclusively confirmed to RadarOnline.com that he’s back together with ex-girlfriend Lauren Comeau. “I want to do things differently,” Marroquin said of keeping the romance a secret the second time around. “I just want to enjoy it. She’s the only girl that’s been on no TV. It’s just real stuff.”
Lowry and her ex-husband sparked reconciliation rumors when they were spotted flirting with each other over social media. A source close to Lowry told Radar, “Let’s just say that their relationship is not over. Kail said that if it happens, it happens, but neither one of them are forcing or pushing anything. They know that it would happen naturally and they already have a huge life together as co-parents.”
The exes, who share son Lincoln, 4, appear to be on the outs because of the new relationship. “Javi and I are not getting back together so whatever you’re reading is all bullsh—t,” she said, adding, “He moves too funny for me… How can you get back with someone who didn’t have your back when y’all were together?”
What do you think of Lowry’s naked photo? Tell us in the comments! We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at (866) ON-RADAR (667-2327) any time, day or night.