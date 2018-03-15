It’s Official! Javi Marroquin Back Together With Ex

But Comeau couldn’t contain her excitement, as she posted a photo of the couple on social media. She captioned the sweet snap, “Sometimes, two people have to fall apart to realize how much they need to fall back together.”
Radar exclusively reported that Marroquin and Comeau were dating in July 2017 after meeting at a mutual friend’s wedding. They split in September because of long distance. Marroquin lives in Delaware, while Comeau resides in South Carolina.
The relationship comes after Marroquin and ex-wife Kailyn Lowry sparked reconciliation rumors when they were spotted on each other’s Snapchat stories and were caught flirting with each other over social media. A source close to Lowry told Radar, “Let’s just say that their relationship is not over. Kail said that if it happens, it happens, but neither one of them are forcing or pushing anything. They know that it would happen naturally and they already have a huge life together as co-parents.”
It seems the rekindled romance has the exes, who share son Lincoln, 4, on the outs. Lowry tweeted earlier this month, “Javi and I are not getting back together so whatever you’re reading is all bullsh—t.” She added, “He moves too funny for me… How can you get back with someone who didn’t have your back when y’all were together?”
“I want to do things differently,” Marroquin said of keeping the romance under wraps the second time around. “I just want to enjoy it. She’s the only girl that’s been on no TV. It’s just real stuff.”
