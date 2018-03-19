RadarOnline participates in various affiliate marketing programs, which means we may get paid commissions on editorially chosen products purchased through our links to retailer sites.
‘Teen Mom’ Drama: Kail & Javi’s Feud Explodes After He Takes Son On Trip With New GF!
Bitter battle! Kailyn Lowry banned her ex, Javi Marroquin,from a family trip after he took their son on a trip with his reunited ex-girlfriend RadarOnline.com exclusively learned. The Teen Mom 2 star threw a fit about the out of town visit, telling her ex-husband that he was no longer welcome to go with her on the tropical vacation. While Marroquin and Lauren Comeau were dating again and enjoyed a fun visit with Lincoln, Lowry exploded and forbid him from traveling with them. Click through the gallery for the exclusive details of Lowry’s latest battle with her embittered ex.
Marroquin and Lowry co-parented their son Lincoln, but she was furious about his recent trip. “Javi took Lincoln to Kentucky with Lauren,” the source told Radar. "Kail was really mad and yelled at him about it."
“Kail made it clear to Javi that he was not allowed to come on the upcoming trip to Jamaica. She was really mad at him,” the source snitched to Radar.
Marroquin told Radar exclusively that he was back together with Lauren Comean, saying: “I wanted to do things differently,” he said about reuniting with his ex. Comeau posted a picture from their trip together, but without Lincoln in the shot.
Lowry slammed news that she was getting back together with Marroquin, Tweeting: “Javi and I are not getting back together so whatever you’re reading is all bulls**t. He moves too funny for me,” she continued. “How can you get together with someone who didn’t have your back when you were together?"
Clearly, Marroquin’s newly rekindled romance bothered Lowry. “Kail shut Javi off completely. She just told him he couldn’t come on the trip and that was it.”
