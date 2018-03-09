Kail Slams Chris Lopez On Social After He Posts Photos Of Baby Lux

Kailyn Lowry may still have feelings of love for ex Javi Marroquin, but there’s one baby daddy she’s certainly not a fan of: Chris Lopez!

This Thursday, the Teen Mom 2 star slammed Lopez via Twitter after he posted a series of sweet photos of their baby Lux.

Can’t complain😌 A post shared by @ chrisxlopezz on Mar 8, 2018 at 11:33am PST

“Don’t be an Instagram parent” wrote Lowry to her estranged ex.

PHOTOS: Back On? Kailyn Lowry Heads Home From Hospital With Baby Daddy Chris!

To that, a livid Lopez fired back: “Buuuut a person who literally made a living off of putting their kids on tv and social media but hey who am I to talk.”

“Honestly not worth my time lol,” he continued.

“I might have to violate someone today,” he later wrote, adding a laughing emoji to end his tirade.

While the tweets were soon deleted, it’s clear these exes are not in good terms after welcoming their first child.

As RadarOnline.com readers know, Lowry welcomed son Lux last September.

While at first, she praised Lopez for his wonderful father skills, she later claimed he was an absent parent, and shouldn’t be allowed to spend time with their young child.

PHOTOS: Hell On Wheels! Kailyn Lowry Busted For Driving Wrong Way & More Dangerous Violations

Lowry later accused Lopez of being abusive towards her, all while getting close to her ex, Javi Marroquin.

Do you think Kailyn Lowry and Chris Lopez will ever be able to co-parent baby Lux in peace? Let us know in the comments below.

We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at (866) ON-RADAR (667-2327) any time, day or night.