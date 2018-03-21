Javi Admits To ‘Blindsiding’ Kailyn With New Romance While Trying To Reconcile

Javi Marroquin
left Kailyn Lowry
for his ex-girlfriend. In an exclusive interview with RadarOnline.com, the Teen Mom 2 dad admitted he blindsided his ex-wife with a new romance while they worked on getting back together.
Photo credit: Getty Images
But instead of getting back together with his ex-wife, who he was married to for nearly four years, he rekindled his relationship with ex-girlfriend Lauren Comeau. "I need love and affection," he explained of why he ditched Lowry. "Kail isn't like that. I think we both knew it just wouldn't work. I would get frustrated because I need more of a sure thing and she couldn't give me that at the time."
Marroquin admitted he didn't handle the situation correctly
, as he discussed reconciling with Comeau while trying to work things out with the mother of his son Lincoln, 4. "She was blindsided, which is my fault," Marroquin said. "I kind of continued to do my own thing and didn't wait for her to show me assurance. I definitely could've done things differently."
Marroquin denied her claims by firing back, "For those people saying I need someone, I don't. If I've dated and I leave, it's because I don't see a future. I'm not wasting time. I need to date to find out what it is and what I want in the future."
As for Marroquin's relationship with Comeau, which Radar exclusively broke, he said they're doing "good."
"I'm staying private with her," he explained. "We're taking in the moment."
