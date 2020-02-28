Jen & Ben Reunite For Son’s Birthday After Actor Admits He Regrets Their Divorce Affleck gushed over his ex when he shared he is ‘lucky’ to have her as his kids’ mom.

Coparents of the year!

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner came together to bring their son to a friend’s birthday party following the actor’s confession that he regrets their divorce.

On Thursday, February 27, the parents of three chaperoned Samuel Affleck as he celebrated with his pal at the Pacific Palisades Village Center in Brentwood, California.

In photos obtained by RadarOnline.com, the pair, both 47, are seen walking alongside their eight year old. In other shots, Affleck is playing around with his mini-me while the Elektra star seems preoccupied with her phone.

Readers know the former lovebirds have been able to maintain a friendship even after putting an end to their 10-year marriage, but the decision to call it quits is something that still upsets the Batman actor.

Affleck — who has admittedly struggled with alcohol abuse over the years — confessed that his addiction led to the downfall of his and Garner’s relationship.

“I drank relatively normally for a long time. What happened was that I started drinking more and more when my marriage was falling apart,” he said amid a candid interview with The New York Times. “My drinking, of course, created more marital problems. he continued before admitting, “The biggest regret of my life is this divorce.”

Although things did not work out with the actress, Affleck still cares deeply about her and is grateful to have had kids with her.

“When you have children with somebody you’re connected to them forever,” he told PEOPLE. “And I’m very lucky she is the mother of my children.”

“Our marriage didn’t work, and that’s difficult,” he said. “Both of us really believe that it’s important for kids to see their parents respect one another and get along, whether they’re together or not,” explaining why he and Garner are able to coexist.

“It’s important for my kids to know that I respect and care about Jen and she treats me the same way,” the actor told the publication. “I have a lot of respect and gratitude toward her. And I wish her the very best.”

