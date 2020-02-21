Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Ben Affleck Wants ‘Deeply Meaningful’ Relationship After Regretting Jennifer Garner Divorce The actor admits he’s ‘not looking for love’ on dating apps.

Ben Affleck is ready for love!

The Gone Girl actor, 47, discussed his dating life with Good Morning America’s Diane Sawyer when he revealed he would love to be in a dedicated relationship.

“I would love to have a relationship that is deeply meaningful and one to which I could be deeply committed,” he told the anchor, noting he refuses to use dating apps.

“No Tinder. Grindr. Bumble. Humble. I am not on any of them,” he said. “I don’t have judgment for people who are, great. I know people who are on them and have a fun time but that’s not me.”

On his quest for love, Affleck also reflected on mistakes made in the past.

“There are things that I would love to go back and change. I have regrets. I have made plenty of mistakes, some big some small,” he said. “I wish I could go back in time and change all kinds of things but I can’t.”

As RadarOnline.com previously reported, one of those regrets was ending his marriage to Garner, 47.

“The biggest regret of my life is this divorce,” Affleck told The New York Times, noting that his alcohol abuse caused more marital problems than they had been experiencing. “Shame is really toxic. There is no positive byproduct of shame. It’s just stewing in a toxic, hideous feeling of low self-worth and self-loathing.”

Readers know Affleck and Garner were married for 13 years before they called it quits in 2018. The actor moved on to Lindsay Shookus, but his drinking led to the downfall of their relationship, prompting his Juno actress ex to step in and drive him to rehab that August.

In October 2018, he told Instagram followers he was getting treatment for his alcoholism and “fighting for myself and my family.” Unfortunately, a year into his sobriety, he ended up relapsing.