‘VPR’ Sex Scandal: Jax Taylor’s Mistress Faith Stowers Has Proof Of Sordid Affair

Jax Taylor cheated on his girlfriend Brittany Cartwright and was busted on Vanderpump Rules but RadarOnline.com exclusively learned that the woman he cheated with had solid proof of their affair! Faith Stowers and Taylor had sex and according to an insider, she concocted a scheme to “secure a story line” on Lisa Vanderpump’s glitzy Bravo show. “She did it so she could have camera time,” the snitch told Radar. And she got receipts! Click through Radar’s gallery to find out what Taylor told Stowers about his on-screen romance and how she plotted to exploit their one night stand for the show. and was busted on Vanderpump Rules but RadarOnline.com exclusively learned that the woman he cheated with had solid proof of their affair!and Taylor had sex and according to an insider, she concocted a scheme to “secure a story line” ons glitzy Bravo show. “She did it so she could have camera time,” the snitch told Radar. And she got receipts! Click through Radar’s gallery to find out what Taylor told Stowers about his on-screen romance and how she plotted to exploit their one night stand for the show. Photo credit: Getty Images

On the season premiere of VPR, Stowers told James Kennedy that she and Taylor had sex, but the insider claimed to Radar she had an ulterior motive. “Faith wanted a contract. Vanderpump Rules pays a couple hundred bucks an episode unless you have a big story line. She slept with him to secure her story line.” Photo credit: Getty Images

She exploited the hook-up in order to stay on the show the source claimed. “She did it so she could have camera time. That way she could get a contract and make money." Photo credit: Getty Images

“She recorded him so she had proof in case he denied it [their hookup]” the source told Radar. “He was saying that he was marrying Brittany for a spin-off show and that the relationship was for his career.” Photo credit: Getty Images

Taylor was dating Cartwright at the time, but he didn’t seem to be committed to her. “He sleeps with other girls , too, unprotected. He's awful,” the insider spilled. Photo credit: Getty Images

“Basically, she was blackmailing Jax, because she knew that he would try and cover it up and she wanted to make sure that she was back on the show,” the source told Radar. “They are both awful. But when you have fame without money I guess it makes you become a survivalist.” Photo credit: Getty Images

Taylor’s cheating wasn’t a shock and the insider doubted he had any real feelings for Stowers. “Truthfully, if it wasn't Faith, it would have been any girl who answered his phone call that day." Photo credit: Getty Images