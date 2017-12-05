‘Vanderump Rules’ Brittany Dumped Jax After Cheating & Love Child Scandal

On Vanderpump Rules‘ explosive season premiere, Brittany Cartwright discovered her longtime love, Jax Taylor, may have cheated with former SUR waitress Faith Stowers — but producers left fans hanging on what happened next.

Now RadarOnline.com can reveal that Cartwright dumped her bad news boyfriend after learning the rumor, which she believed to be 100% true.

“She found out back in May, and broke up with him,” an insider told Radar of the tumultuous romance. “They were on and off after the scandal.”

Radar first reported Cartwright and Taylor’s split over the summer .

“Brittany was fed up,” a source told Radar in August. “He didn’t treat her right.”

However, after leading separate lives during their hush-hush breakup, the pair reconciled, the insider confirmed.

“Brittany did go back to Jax. She loves him,” the insider explained. “She is trying to work through their relationship. She wants to make it work.”

On the December 4 episode, Stowars told James Kennedy that not only did she have sex with Taylor, she said she suspected she was pregnant with his child.

When the rumor got to Cartwright at Scheana Marie‘s birthday bash, she exploded on her man.

“I am disgusted. Per usual. By you,” she fumed. “If I find out this is true I’m moving out, I’m taking the dogs with me and you can rot in f**king hell!”

