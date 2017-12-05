Is Brittany’s Cheating Boyfriend Jax Having A Love Child With Faith?

Vanderpump Rules started out with a bombshell cheating accusation: did Jax Taylor have impregnate Faith Stowers? The rumor sure hit a bitter nerve for girlfriend Brittany Cartwright, who became enraged at the thought of dealing with her boyfriend’s love child!

The drama went down at Sheana Marie‘s birthday party, and took a fiery turn when Tom Sandoval brought up the cheating rumor with his girlfriend Ariana Madix.

“My buddy Adam ran into Faith at the OK! Magazine party last night. She told him her and Jax have slept together. Or have been sleeping together,” Sandoval told his girlfriend (who was rocking a super short sexy new haircut!)

“What? If this is true I’m going to fu**ing kill him,” Madix warned. “You’d better f**king talk to Jax. If you don’t talk to Jax I’m talking to Brittany.”

At the party Sandoval confronted Taylor. “I want to ask you a question. If I were to say there was a possibly a rumor about you would you have any idea what I’m talking about? I heard a rumor that you had sex with Faith.”

Taylor completely denied anything ever happened. “I never hooked up with Faith. I don’t hook up with anybody.”

At another point during the party, Stower told James Kennedy all the dirt, explaining that Taylor hit her up on Twitter and came over to her job, telling her “Faith I’ve been wanting you for a very long time. And it happened so fast … he was like sucking my toes. It was a situation.”

Stowers dropped a major bombshell, saying Taylor didn’t wear a condom and he asked her “Are you on birth control?” and when she told him “no” he replied “I’m too late.”

Stowers told Kennedy she might be pregnant. “That situation could lead to something bigger than that. I haven’t gotten my f**king period!”

“If Faith was pregnant with Jax Taylor’s baby I would f**king die,” Kennedy said. “I think she would have the baby, I do. And then we’ve got a little mini Jax Taylor running around.”

Jesse, another server at Sur, revealed the rumor to Cartwright, who lost her mind.

“Oh my f**king God are you kidding me? Jax has done a lot of f**ked up things to me but if this is true I’m gonna want to drop kick his a** and her a** and they’re both dead to me. I moved here and changed my entire f**king life for this man and he cheats on me? I’m done,” Cartwright declared.

Taylor confronted Stowers, saying: “Tom said you and I hooked up. Can you just let them know that that is not true?” and when she refused to talk he said, “Are you kidding me right now,” and her only response was “Are you serious?”

Stowers left the party without talking to Cartwright, who was furious with her boyfriend.

“I am disgusted. Per usual. By you,” she told Taylor. “If I find out this is true I’m moving out, I’m taking the dogs with me and you can rot in f**king hell!”

In another part of the episode, viewers got to catch up with Lisa Vanderpump‘s famous West Hollywood staffers.

Marie was gushing about her new boyfriend, Rob Parks Valetta, saying he “makes me so f**king happy,” but she seemed to be rushing things.

“I would not have started dating so soon after getting a divorce if it was literally anyone else in the whole world. I’m just waiting for that final piece of paper, that divorce certificate and I can get remarried after that.”

Tom Sandoval may have wrecked a deal for himself and Tom Schwartz with Vanderpump and he husband, Ken Todd, who wanted the guys to invest in a new restaurant with them.

While discussing the opportunity with his girlfriend at Sur, Sandoval questioned the situation, which Vanderpump overheard. She confronted him about his hesitation, and told him he may have wrecked the deal.

“I hear you saying a lot of negative things. I hear all this bullshit,” Vanderpump told him while they were checking out the new restaurant location. “I’m giving you an opportunity. I’m starting to think what the f**k am I doing here? Right now, I’m rethinking the whole thing.”

And Stassi Schroeder joked that she had taken seven months off from sex and she had a new found appreciation for it. “Maybe I’ll finally take it up the a**,” she told Katie Maloney Schwartz. “I feel like it would really hurt.”

Stay with Radar for weekly recaps of all the drama on Vanderpump Rules!

