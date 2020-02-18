Heroin, Pawn Shops & Seedy Motels: Jason Davis’ Tragic Photos Before Suspected Overdose Death Addiction left billionaire heir with soars, bruises and scabs all over his body.

Tragic photos of Jason Davis — the billionaire oil heir and actor who died of a suspected overdose in his Los Angeles home — have been discovered.

RadarOnline.com obtained exclusive images of the struggling addict hanging out at a seedy motel during an alleged drug spree in 2016. Shots from one month later also show him leaving a pawn shop looking disheveled with bruises, scabs and soars all over his body.

The photos taken in July of that year show him living in a motel in Westwood, Los Angeles, known to be frequented by drug addicts. The photographer who captured the shady shots said Jason “appeared to be doin drug deals” and was “incoherent.”

“He was twitchy and seemed to get confused where he was, and appeared to be under the influence of drugs. It was very sad to see. Nobody would believe he was at one time an heir to an oil fortune,” the photographer added.

After spending five days in the motel wearing the same sweats and flip flops and eating junk food, Jason was thrown out. A source told Radar at the time that the billionaire heir — nicknamed “Gummi Bear” — was seen moving his possessions out of the motel after police arrived and found his room littered with hypodermic needles.

One horrific image of the room even shows a needle hanging from the ceiling.