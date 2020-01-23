Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Reality TV Money Rules! See How Much 'VPR' Stars Are Worth Amid Max Boyens Scandal

Reality TV Money Rules! See How Much 'VPR' Stars Are Worth Amid Max Boyens Scandal Newbie might lose his job as the regulars rake in the cash.

Will Vanderpump Rules star Max Boyens lose his lucrative Bravo job amid his racist scandal?

That’s what fans are wondering after the Bravo show has been rocked by the controversy.

The newest addition to VPR apologized after a series of tasteless tweets he posted in the past were revealed, as RadarOnline.com readers know.

The racist Twitter posts from 2012, according to screenshots from the Love Andy C page, were revealed as the show aired the second episode of the show.

“It upsets me that the word n**** is not allowed to be said unless you are black because quite honestly it’s my favorite word,” one tweet from Max’s account said.

“Theres this girl I see everyday@school, she looks like the girl from the movie precious& I’m not just saying this cuz she’s big and black,” another claimed.

“Something about Asians that just makes me want to punch them in the suck hole,” another shocking tweet from Max read.

A source told Radar about the new cast member on VPR‘s season 8, “He only apologized because he got caught.”

Although the show’s queen is outraged, the source said, “Lisa doesn’t have the power to fire Max.”

Bravo “is going to let this season play out before they make their decision.”

A second insider close to the show told Radar that Vanderpump, 59, can’t guarantee his job starring on the reality show or his position at SUR.

“There’s still a chance for him to be fired. Lisa is handling the situation and doesn’t want anyone fired with the show just starting,” said the insider. “She’s heavily reprimanded Max and is discussing what will happen. Look at how many times she’s fired Jax [Taylor] and James [Kennedy], that’s taken time and she’s still done it but she’s also let them back.”

Now Max is in danger of losing his TV gig.

As Riot Housewives has reported, most cast members on Vanderpump Rules earn between $10,000 and $50,000 per episode of the show, and Max is assumed to be in the low end of that.

But the show’s regulars get the bigger bucks, with Jax reportedly taking home $25,000 per episode.

Other stars are feeling no pain in the net worth category, with Lala Kent, who is engaged to producer Randall Emmett, reportedly having $2 million of her own, as Yahoo Finance has reported.

