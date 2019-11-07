Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Fights, Hookups & Drama: ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Shocking Season Trailer Revealed Stassi, Kristen & Katie brawl as new cast members make their debut.

The drama is back on Vanderpump Rules with old feuds, old flames, new fights and new loves.

As Lisa Vanderpump’s wild SURvers grow up, get married and settle down, a crop of new faces are brought in to stir things up.

In a sneak peek of the upcoming season of Bravo’s wildest bunch, Stassi Schroeder shows off her infamous temper, screaming: “You selfish egotistical piece of s**t!”

She and Katie Maloney also get into a fight with Kristen Doute, a major fallout for the Witches of WeHo.

“You’re being an obnoxious person right now,” Katie tells Kristen, who rips back at her: “Katie, you’re just a b**ch to me all the time.”

Stassi says: “Can you be real for a second, Kristen?”

“You’ve never been happy in your f**king life!” Katie yells.

But it isn’t just the women fighting.

Jax Taylor and Tom Sandoval have a blowout too.

“The only person I’m having a problem with is you,” Jax screams. “Do you even know me? Do you even f**king know me dude?” Sandoval says back.

James Kennedy slams what appears to be his girlfriend, Raquel Leviss, saying: “If you don’t love me for who I am then bye bye.”

Ariana Madix has a complete breakdown, sobbing: “I just want to get in my car and drive away and never come back.”

The new characters are just as drama-filled as the older cast members.

Perpetually single but looking for love, Scheana Marie is bossing around the new SURvers and finds out Dayna Kathan hooked up with her ex, Max Boyens.

Another new star, Danica Dow, gets involved in the Dayna/Max/Scheana love triangle, in true Vanderpump Rules fashion.

Brett Caprioni and Charli Burnett round out the new cast bringing new faces and fresh drama to Lisa’s West Hollywood hotspot.

Vanderpump Rules premieres on Tuesday, January 7 at 9pm ET/PT on Bravo.