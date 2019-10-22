‘Vanderpump Rules’ Star Lala Kent Celebrates 1 Year Sober After Wild Boozy Past ‘I wont give it up for anything,’ says star amid rumors she’s quitting the show.

Vanderpump Rules star Lala Kent is celebrating one year of sobriety following years of wild, boozy behavior on and off screen.

“Today, I am 1 year sober. This is the biggest accomplishment I’ve ever had in my life and the one I am most proud of,” the reality star captioned an Instagram selfie Tuesday, October 22. “The moments I have had in the past year have been a blessing that I have been present for. I didn’t have that before. Today, I will celebrate my 1 year birthday because it’s exciting. It is also humbling. Because today, and every day after that, I will fight for it. But I wont give it up for anything.”

RadarOnline.com readers know Kent is ready to quit VPR after committing to her sobriety and getting engaged to Hollywood producer Randall Emmett.

Kent “wants to leave now more than ever before,” a source exclusively told Radar earlier this year. “Lala feels like she has become a different person since she got sober, and she does not want the same things in life that she used to want.”

Now, she just wants to plan her wedding and focus on her growing makeup line.

“Lala is ready for the next phase of her life. Everything that she’s been through has brought her to where she is right now, which is finally happy,” the insider added.

Radar readers recall that in a February episode of VPR, Kent told her costars that she had started drinking heavily after her father’s tragic death, and after her relationship with Emmett, 48, started to crumble.

“I got home, and I just feel like Rand and I are not the same,” she told Brittany Cartwright and “I basically gave up alcohol for him because the way I was acting was just not okay. And then I come home to what he’s doing, and it’s like, f**k that.”

She explained, at the time, that seeing her fiancé blacked-out drunk when they had made a pact to stay sober really hurt her.

In a January episode, Kent came clean about one of her drunken nights with the cast, in which she allegedly had sex with Ariana Madix.

“Ariana and Lala had been out all day drinking and they’re wasted, they’re in my car. And Lala goes ‘Sorry, Sando, I’m just in love with your girl right now. Ariana, will you climb in the back seat? I just want to eat your p***y,” Tom Sandoval told his male costars. “Ariana climbs in the back and Lala just starts going to f**king town dude.”