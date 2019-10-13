Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

‘VR’ Stassi Schroeder Is Taking A Break From Best Friend Kristen Doute 'I have to take care of my mental and emotional health first,’ the podcaster shared.

Vanderpump Rules star Stassi Schroeder is taking a small break from her friendship with Kristen Doute, RadarOnline.com can report.

In an episode of her podcast, Straight Up With Stassi, the reality star mentioned she has distanced herself from Kristen amid a conversation with pop culture guru Danny Pellegrino.

“I’ve sat there, and I’m like, ‘Am I gonna look like the a–hole in this situation or is she?’ I have no idea,” Schroeder said about the status of hr friendship with Kristen “I’m prepared to look like the a–hole. But whatever it is, I’m like, listen I have to take care of my mental and emotional health first.”

She added, “And if taking a break from someone is a bitch move and makes me nasty, then, I don’t give a f–k.”

Despite the rift, the podcaster expressed her existing love for her friend.

It doesn’t mean that I don’t care about her,” the 31-year-old star shared. “I absolutely do. It’s just sometimes, you just can’t be in the same room as someone without wanting to kill them.”

Readers know Schroeder and Doute have gotten into a few arguments during their friendship.

In a previous season of Vanderpump Rules, the frenemies got into it after Doute caused the ladies to be 40 minutes late for takeoff to Solvang for a wine tasting trip.

“Stassi literally goes out of her way to be an a**hole to me. You know what? I am who I am,” Doute said.

“You were already like 40 minutes late and it is stressing me out,” Schroeder told Doute.

“I spent more time waiting on the sidewalk for Kristen to show up than I did on the PJ,” she said.

During the trip, Doute drank a bit too much wine, causing her to lash out and act erratically.

Schroeder then revealed her behavior was a result of her unhappiness with her boyfriend Brian Carter.

“Carter’s not good for her. They’re miserable. She says this every day,” Schroeder admits.

He doesn’t give a f**k. He doesn’t pay for anything, he doesn’t pay rent. He literally does nothing. Nothing,” she said.

According to E!, there were rumblings the two had issues when Doute was noticeably missing from Schroeder’s engagement party. Now, the separation between them has been confirmed.