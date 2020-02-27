Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

‘B’ Is For Bieber! Hailey Baldwin Flaunts Letter Earrings At Paris Fashion Week Without Justin The model can’t stop showing off her new last name.

Hailey Baldwin is proud of her last name!

On Thursday, February 27, while enjoying Paris Fashion Week, the model, 23, stepped out wearing a white turtleneck, off-white faux fur coat and chunky golden letter “B” earrings.

As fans know, the “B” can stand for Baldwin, or for the star’s new last name, Bieber.

Ever since rekindling her romance with Justin Bieber in mid 2018 — and marrying him weeks later — Baldwin has happily flaunted her new title: Mrs. Bieber.

The blonde bombshell is often photographed wearing shirts, hats and other clothing items with her hubby’s famous last name stamped on them. She even owns a flashy gold “Bieber” chain.

After their second wedding, on September 30, 2019, Baldwin stunned in a bedazzled black leather jacket with the word “Wife.”

Bieber, 25, also regularly shows his appreciation for his wife all over social media. Not only does the “Yummy” singer post fiery photos of Baldwin in his routine wifey appreciation posts, but he also showers her with love in his music. His latest album, “Changes,” contains plenty of romantic references to his relationship with Baldwin.