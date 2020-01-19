Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Caitlyn Jenner Attends Women's March As She Plans New Plastic Surgery, Sources Say See star looking glam with Amber Heard and giving speech on transgender rights.

Caitlyn Jenner gave a speech about transgender rights in her first appearance at the Women’s March in Los Angeles on Saturday.

The star, 70, spoke to thousands of people after RadarOnline.com sources claimed that she’s decided she needs a total head-to-toe plastic surgery overhaul!

Caitlyn looked ladylike for the January 18 rally in downtown L.A. in which women gathered to focus on such issues such as climate change, pay equity, reproductive rights and immigration. There were similar marches in cities all across America.

The former Keeping Up with the Kardashians star completed gender reassignment surgery in January 2017.

“Together as women, trans women and cis[gender] women, we have the power to influence our communities, our families, our friends, and colleagues, and turn this country around!” Caitlyn told the March participants.

She wore a white top and a blazer and skirt for the political event and mingled with such actresses as Johnny Depp‘s ex, Amber Heard.

While attending the fourth annual event, Amber spoke out, declaring, “I rose from my bed one day, from two years into my own private battle, and I smelled smoke. I had, for years, walked with tired and weary feet into battle every single day… longing for a different kind of world, one in which I used to live.”

Mira Sorvino and Bella Thorne were also on hand to pump up the crowd.

Presidential candidate Andrew Yang‘s wife Evelyn, who recently spoke out about being sexually assaulted by a gynecologist, spoke onstage at the New York Women’s March.

Yang said, “As terrifying as it was to share my story on a national stage, I had to believe that coming forward would help me reclaim my voice and help others reclaim theirs, otherwise we would all just be another statistic in shadows.

“I am standing here today also as a survivor of sexual assault. There are far too many of us.”

Caitlyn made the scene after having been kicked off I’m A Celebrity in the UK at the beginning of December.

She dished on the reality show that she and stepdaughter Khloe Kardashian hadn’t spoken in “five or six years.”

A source told Radar that Caitlyn was horrified by her physical look on the show: “Those makeup-free shots of her on TV really bothered her and did a number on her self-esteem.”

Radar has contacted Caitlyn’s rep for comment.

