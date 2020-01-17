Democratic presidential candidate Andrew Yang’s wife, Evelyn Yang, is the latest person to accuse former gynecologist Robert Hadden of sexual assault.

Evelyn, 39, identified herself as one of the shamed doctor’s victims, claiming that he molested her while she was seven months pregnant with son Christopher Yang.

18 other women have accused Robert of sexual assault.

During an interview on CNN, the presidential candidate’s wife claimed she was often called in for “unnecessary” appointments and was asked “inappropriate questions, unsolicited questions about sexual activity with her husband” when she was Robert’s patient in 2016.

“There was absolutely no premise for that line of questioning, and it seemed like he just wanted to hear about me talking about sex,” she told the outlet. Despite coming to terms with the fact that she had “a pervy doctor,” Evelyn confessed she remained as his patient because the “idea of changing doctors was overwhelming“ for her. Unfortunately, things only worsened.

According to Evelyn, her “examinations became “longer,” ”more frequent” and often “unnecessary.” Once, after an appointment, she claimed the former gynecologist insisted she needed a C-section and utilized the following moments to take advantage of her.

Evelyn, who claimed she was “dressed and ready to go,” told the outlet that “he proceeded to grab…and undress” her. Robert, she said, examined her “internally, ungloved,” and her only response was to stay still.

She admitted she “just kind of froze like a deer in headlights” as the alleged abuse went on.

“I knew it was happening. I could feel it. I remember trying to fix my eyes on a spot on the wall and just trying to avoid seeing his face as he was assaulting me, just waiting for it to be over,” she said, adding that Robert left the scene without washing his hands.

Robert was indicted on felony sex charges after more than 18 women accused him of sexually assaulting them. Though he did not admit to molesting Evelyn, he pleaded guilty to one count of forcible touching and one count of third-degree sexual abuse. As part of his plea deal, he was registered as a sexual predator and lost his medical license to avoid time in jail.

Evelyn said that the women who courageously outed Robert before encouraged her to tell her own story, but she wishes she had done so earlier, during his sentence.

“I was just flat-out denied, other women flat-out denied,” she said. “And that was very strategic. It was very strategic so that the judge wouldn’t be influenced if there were dozens of women in court saying that this man had assaulted them to this degree, maybe the judge would have said, ‘Why is he not getting any jail time? Why aren’t you pursuing jail time?’”

Still, she is grateful that she is able to use her platform wisely.

“My experience with the sexual assault and all that happened afterwards is such a powerful and upsetting example of the truth that women are living with every day. And I just happen to be able to have a platform to talk about it,” she said.

“I need to use that voice. I feel like it’s something that’s an obligation but also a privilege and a gift that I get to share my story now and also help other women.”

“It’s my high hope for this — it’s to empower myself and to empower other women,” she added. “This is very hard to come out with, but I hope it, and I have to believe, that it’s worth it.”

Her husband, Andrew, 45, said in a statement that he is “extraordinarily proud” of her for sharing her story, and admitted that the thought of her going through such a painful experience is heartbreaking. “No one deserves to be harmed and treated the way she and countless other women have been,” the politician continued. “When victims of abuse come forward, they deserve our belief, support, and protection. I hope that Evelyn’s story gives strength to those who have suffered and sends a clear message that our institutions must do more to protect and respond to women.”

RadarOnline.com has reached out to Robert and his legal team for comment.