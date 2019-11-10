Angelina Jolie and four of her six children were spotted in the Canary Islands this weekend as she misses oldest child Maddox! As RadarOnline.com’s new photos show, the star, 44, took a break from filming her new movie The Eternals to hit a beach in Fuerteventura with her brood and co-star Lia McHugh, 12.

It looked like a windy day and Jolie carried a blanket. Accompanying Jolie were Zahara, 14, Shiloh, 13, and 11-year-old twins Knox and Vivienne. Son Pax, 15, didn’t appear to be in the group. As Radar readers know, Jolie’s golden boy son Maddox is attending college in South Korea and the devoted mom was sad to see him go.

Jolie has endured a nasty divorce from Brad Pitt which isn’t quite final and fought backtears as she left Maddox, 18, at his college dorm overseas. Angelina told onlookers at Yonsei University in a video obtained by Radar that it was the day“I drop him off,” and candidly told the crowd, “I know, I’m trying not to cry.”

Her ex Pitt was nowhere to be seen as Maddox started college with only his mom dropping him off. While promoting her movie Maleficent this summer, which wound up a box office flop, Jolie told a reporter about Maddox being in a South Korean university, “The school is so wonderful and we’re so proud that he’s there. And it’s a great university and I’m just amazed I have a son who’s that smart.”

“It’s really really exciting,” Angelina said about Maddox moving on in life. She adopted him from Cambodia when he was just seven months old. Maddox was the man of the house after the beauty’s personal life became messy. She and Pitt, 55, tied the knot after many years together and raising six children. But in September 2016, they broke up after two years of marriage. About her life after her breakup from Pitt, Jolie recently opined, “These last few years haven’t been the easiest, and I haven’t felt very strong. There’s something when you’re not feeling very strong, where you push yourself.”

Now she’s heading up a Marvel superhero movie with her younger kids on the set for comfort. Scroll through Radar’s gallery for more on their beach outing.