Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

He's Back! Amber Portwood’s Ex Andrew Filming For ‘Teen Mom’ Amid Custody War Glennon refused to be on camera after the 'OG' was arrested for domestic violence.

Amber Portwood’s baby daddy Andrew Glennon is back on the small screen. RadarOnline.com can exclusively reveal the ex-boyfriend has resumed filming Teen Mom OG after refusing to appear on camera.

“Last week, Andrew told MTV he’s ready to film,” a source told Radar. “He filmed at Amber’s house this week.”

Andrew has been living in Amber’s home with their son James, while she has been renting an Airbnb.

The insider added that Andrew, 35, refused to film following Amber’s July 5, 2019 domestic violence arrest. Amber, 29, agreed to a plea deal on Thursday, October 31.

“He’s getting paid per episode,” the source told Radar. “He has not received a raise.”

Season 8B will air the aftermath from Amber’s arrest and her bitter custody war with Andrew.

“They’re filming the fall out from the arrest and her journey to get custody of her son,” the insider said. “Cameras were with her when she accepted her plea deal. They also filmed at her home this week.”

As Radar broke, Amber demanded Andrew be held in contempt of court for denying her visits with their son James. The insider claimed Amber has not filmed with the 1-year-old so far this season.

The new season will air this winter.

Andrew has slammed MTV in recent months. In September, he called the network out for not firing his ex-girlfriend.

“Shove a baby, win a job,” he wrote on Instagram Story. “Attack your family, win a job.”

He even accused her of missing a visit with their son to film with Dr. Drew Pinskey for the reunion that same month.

“She looked very proud in that hate-fueled ‘interview,’ which she stood James up to go and do,” he wrote on Instagram. “Actions speak volumes. I pray one day she gets the help she needs and finds her own happiness in life.”

Then in October, he slammed Teen Mom advertisers for continuing to air commercials during the show.

“These corporations apparently are in full support of domestic violence in the presence of a minor,” he wrote, tagging a series of companies. “Silence speaks volumes.”

Scroll through RadarOnline.com’s gallery for more.