Amanda Bynes Posts Disturbing Video About ‘Terrifying Experience’ Looking At Photos Of Herself Online

Troubled actress goes on bizarre rant about ‘self-worth’ amid engagement drama.

February 28, 2020 @ 14:24PM
Photo Credit: Amanda Bynes/Instagram (2)
Cry for help?

Amanda Bynes posted a disturbing video where she spoke about her ‘terrifying experience’ looking at photos of herself online.

The 33-year-old actress’ face tattoos and nose ring were prominently displayed in the video she shot talking about her “self-worth” during her troubled times.

“Whenever I see a paparazzi photo the majority of time, I look nothing like myself,” Bynes said in the video.

The former Nickelodeon star explained her unhappiness with the shots.

“I’m talking 16 chins face looks completely different and it’s an all-around terrifying experience to look myself up on-line quite honestly. I’m about to cry just thinking about it,” she explained.

“But I wanted to post this video, so people know I’m just like you. I want to look my best,” she continued.

The Easy A star claimed the pictures were doctored. “Of course, I can take an unflattering shot but the amount of unflattering shots that I see online I know that my photos are being photoshopped,” she said.

“I don’t look like that in the photos I take of myself or when I look at myself in the mirror,” she insisted.

Scroll through the gallery to watch Amanda’s latest video rant.