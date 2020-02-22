Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Amanda Bynes Wants To Change Her Conservatorship Terms After Shock Engagement

Amanda Bynes Wants To Change Her Conservatorship Terms After Shock Engagement

Amanda Bynes Wants To Change Her Conservatorship Terms After Shock Engagement She's asked to see the judge over her $5,200 a month treatment facility!

A newly confident Amanda Bynes wants to change the terms of her conservatorship, she told fans in a shocking Instagram selfie video on Friday night.

Her announcement came days after the former child star told fans she got engaged — and then unveiled a photo of her mystery fiancé, Paul Michael.

Bynes’ parents allegedly have never met Michael. Her mother Lynn reportedly is in charge of her conservatorship.

Because the star — who’s long struggled with mental illness and substance abuse — is under the conservatorship, she can’t legally get married unless the judge and her conservator Lynn sign off on the wedding.

Entertainment Tonight reported that a source said the She’s the Man star met her husband-to-be, 28, a bit over two months ago.

Now Bynes is sounding off on the situation.

Once-troubled Bynes, 33, said in her video while wearing a casual hoody and nose ring and looking into the camera, “Hey, y’all. I want to thank you guys so much for your support. The fact that you’ve been rooting for me for years means more than you know.

“Today I want to talk about a controversial topic. My conservatorship case. I have been going to a treatment center that charges $5,200 a month. There’s no reason why I shouldn’t go to a therapist who takes my insurance for $5,000 dollars less a month.

She continued, “This is why I’ve asked to see the judge next week regarding this conservatorship issue.

“Thank you guys so much for hearing me out. I’m sorry that this is what I’m dealing with and I’m sorry to put my problems on the internet but this is what life has come to,” Bynes said. “So, thank you guys for always supporting me, love you all, peace out. Love you guys! Bye!”

Scroll through Radar’s gallery for more.