Zendaya's Longtime Stylist Retires After Awkward Fashion Show Moment, Claims 'Lies' & 'False Narratives' Drove Decision

After an embarrassing moment at a Paris Fashion Week show, Law Roach, the longtime stylist of Zendaya, dramatically announced that he was retired — and blamed "lies" and "false narratives" for his decision to sashay away from the industry, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Roach, 44, made the announcement on Tuesday, days after an awkward exchange with former client Zendaya, 26, at the Louis Vuitton fashion show.

In addition to styling Zendaya for red carpet events, Roach worked with Megan Thee Stallion, Celine Dion, Ariana Grande and Euphoria co-star Hunter Schafer.