Zachery Ty Bryan Ordered to Appear in Court After Being Accused of Failing to Pay Movie Investor $108k Judgment

As RadarOnline.com reported, Bryan and his production company, Lost Lane, were ordered to fork over $108,940.57 to an investor last year after being accused of "tricking" the man out of thousands of dollars by "forging" a contract for the movie and failing to respond to the lawsuit.

Bryan was sued for fraud, negligent misrepresentation, breach of contract, etc., for Warning, which featured Thomas Jane, Patrick Schwarzenegger, and Alex Pettyfer. The suit claimed the investor was "scammed" into giving the actor and his production company $60k for the film, alleging the 2019 contract presented to him was "fraudulent."