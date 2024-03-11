Zachery Ty Bryan Ordered to Appear in Court After Being Accused of Failing to Pay Movie Investor $108k Judgment
Zachery Ty Bryan's legal battles continue to heat up. Documents obtained by RadarOnline.com show the troubled Home Improvement alum has been slapped with an order to appear in court after being accused of failing to pay a movie investor a whopping $108k over his 2021 film, Warning.
Bryan's order to appear was issued by the honorable Judge Armen Tamzarian in the Superior Court of Los Angeles on March 8. The embattled actor, 42 — known for playing Tim Allen's son, Brad Taylor, on the former ABC sitcom — will appear before Judge Tamzarian on May 17 at 8:30 AM.
As RadarOnline.com reported, Bryan and his production company, Lost Lane, were ordered to fork over $108,940.57 to an investor last year after being accused of "tricking" the man out of thousands of dollars by "forging" a contract for the movie and failing to respond to the lawsuit.
Bryan was sued for fraud, negligent misrepresentation, breach of contract, etc., for Warning, which featured Thomas Jane, Patrick Schwarzenegger, and Alex Pettyfer. The suit claimed the investor was "scammed" into giving the actor and his production company $60k for the film, alleging the 2019 contract presented to him was "fraudulent."
The documents stated that there were "no appearances by or for the judgment debtor Zachery Bryan" during last week's hearing, where the movie investor's legal team was granted the continuance as they strive to lock down the childhood star to collect.
Last year, Bryan appeared in court with some of his financial records but said he needed additional time to produce the remaining ones. The embattled star's been ordered to appear for the new hearing as he has yet to pay the six-figure judgment.
This is far from Bryan's only legal trouble.
In February, he was arrested for alleged DUI in La Quinta, CA. The star was hit with a felony DUI charge and a misdemeanor contempt of court charge.
Bryan was also arrested in Eugene, Oregon, on July 28, 2023, after an alleged domestic violence incident with his baby mama, who claimed that he hit her while she had their toddler daughter in her arms. RadarOnline.com obtained exclusive photos of their alleged injuries and footage of a handcuffed Bryan talking smack in the back of the cop car while being taken into custody.