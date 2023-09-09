YouTuber Ruby Franke Claims Her Own Child Sexually Assaulted 20 Kids — Including a Sibling for Years — In Dramatic Court Appearance
YouTuber Ruby Franke appeared in a Utah court on Friday, September 8, where she made a startling accusation against her own child.
Franke, who was arrested last month on child abuse charges, claimed that one of her underage children was responsible for sexually abusing not only a sibling but also several family members and children in the neighborhood, RadarOnline.com has learned.
According to the Daily Mail, the accusation came to light during a 30-minute hearing.
The arrest of Franke and her business partner, Jodi Hildebrandt, occurred on August 30 when authorities from the Santa Clara-Ivins Public Safety Department received a distress call regarding an emaciated child. The child, later identified as Franke's 12-year-old son, had open wounds and duct tape around his extremities and was desperately asking for food and water.
The frightened child had reportedly managed to escape from Hildebrandt's house through an opened window.
Franke revealed in court that her child had allegedly admitted to sexually abusing 20 kids back in May. She also mentioned that one of her children had allegedly started watching porn at the age of three. Furthermore, she claimed that two of her children would engage in a "patting" game without providing further details.
According to the outlet, it is believed that Franke's two children were in the care of Hildebrandt at the time of the incident.
While Hildebrandt was directly responsible for looking after the children, police suspect that Franke was aware of the abuse, as she had filmed a YouTube video in Hildebrandt's basement just two days prior to the incident.
Upon investigation, another child was found in a similar condition to the one who escaped. Both children were rushed to a hospital for immediate medical attention.
Additionally, four other children in Franke's care were taken into custody by the state Division of Child and Family Services.
The Washington County Attorney's Office in Utah revealed that Franke and Hildebrandt are each facing six counts related to physical injuries, torture, starvation, and severe emotional harm inflicted upon two children.
If convicted, the YouTuber and business partner could potentially face a prison sentence ranging from one to 15 years, along with a fine of up to $10,000.
Following their arrest, Franke and Hildebrandt were ordered to be held without bail until their next hearing on September 21st.
Franke's YouTube channel, "8 Passengers," had gained a significant following as she shared insights into her family of eight. However, the channel has since been deleted.