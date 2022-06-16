Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

BREAKING NEWS
Home > True Crime

Woman Tortured While Being Held Captive, Had Eye Removed And Tongue 'Disabled'

Embedded Image
Source: Unsplash
By:

Jun. 16 2022, Published 10:05 a.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to TwitterShare to Email

A man who police say raped and disfigured a woman while holding her captive pleaded not guilty to 10 charges, according to the Daily Mail.

Article continues below advertisement

Fifty-nine-year-old Peter McGuire, of Chino Hills, California, allegedly "put out" one of the victim's eyes, "disabled" her tongue and split her nose, ear and lip, according to prosecutors. The 22-year-old victim had moved into Mcguire's house before attempting to leave. He would not let her leave and kept her against her will, according to the Los Angeles Times.

Jail
Source: MEGA

Prison.

Article continues below advertisement

"Very soon after moving into the house she was not allowed to leave, she was held there against her will by him and at that point was subjected to multiple assaults," Mara Rodriguez, a spokesperson for the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department, told ABC7.com "We have charges of sodomy and oral copulation, mayhem, rape."

Last week, the woman escaped the home and called police. She was located in a park and taken to the hospital, where she is in stable condition. McGuire, meanwhile, was arrested last week after he went to another property in Placenta, Orange County and barricaded himself, according to the Daily Mail.

Article continues below advertisement
Caution tape
Source: MEGA

Caution tape.

A SWAT team tore a door off the garage and went inside to take McGuire into custody after he surrendered after hours of a standoff, according to ABC7.com. McGuire was due in court June 16 after pleading not guilty to all charges, including kidnapping, mayhem and sodomy by use of force, the San Bernardino County district attorney's office said in a statement.

Article continues below advertisement

According to the Daily Mail, five of the charges include special allegations that the crimes involved infliction of great bodily injury and giving a controlled substance during a sex crime, prosecutors stated. The victim told police she had been tortured, physically assaulted and raped for several months, the sheriff's office stated.

"The victim had visible injuries consistent with the allegations made," a Sheriff's Department statement said, according to the Daily Mail.

Jail
Source: MEGA

Prison.

Advertisement
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2022 Radar Media Group LLC. OPERATED BY EMPIRE MEDIA GROUP HOLDINGS LLC. RADAR and RADARONLINE are registered trademarks. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.