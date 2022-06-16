‘Ice Cold’: Johnny Depp Juror Reveals He Couldn’t Stand Amber Heard’s Staring, ‘Crocodile Tears’
An anonymous juror who sided with Johnny Depp has revealed he found it hard to believe Amber Heard and her “crocodile tears.”
On Thursday, an unidentified male juror spoke with Good Morning America about what the seven-person panel was thinking behind the scenes of the $100 million court battle.
The man said none of the jurors looked at social media or watched the trial after being picked. He claimed Heard made them “uncomfortable” with how she stared at them while testifying.
He claimed they felt Heard was an emotional rollercoaster often going from “crying” to “ice cold.” They felt that Depp was being more authentic while answering questions in court.
The juror also said he wasn’t a fan of Heard’s “crocodile tears.”
During deliberations, he said a big point of contention was Heard not donating the $7 million from her divorce settlement. The actress said publicly she was going to donate $3.5 million each to the ACLU and the Children’s Hospital of Los Angeles.
During one press interview — shown in court — Heard said on an overseas talk show that she had donated the entire amount.
However, it came out she had failed to reach her pledge by millions. The juror said the donation situation was a turning point for the juror calling it a “fiasco.”
He said her answers on the charity donations led many on the panel to start to question her credibility.
During her sit-down with Savannah Guthrie, when asked whether Depp's promise to globally humiliate her after their split came true, she said, "I know he promised it, I testified to this, I am not a good victim, I’m not a likable victim … but when I testified, I asked the jury to just see me … it feels like he has.”
Despite it all, Heard said at the end of the interview she still loved Depp. “I love him. I loved him with all my heart. I tried the best I could to make a deeply broken relationship work.”
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Heard is having quite a week dealing with rumors she was cut from Aquaman 2 ahead of the film's 2023 release. A spokesperson for the actress told us the rumor was "inaccurate."
"The rumor mill continues as it has from day one -- inaccurate, insensitive, and slightly insane," the rep said.