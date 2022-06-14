'That's How Bad Your Testimonial Was!' Megyn Kelly Blasts Amber Heard After Johnny Depp Trial Loss

The journalist and political commentator began her segment on The Megyn Kelly Show by slamming Heard's claims she didn't "care what anybody thinks" of her.

"She clearly does," Kelly suggested. "She's only saying she doesn't care because she just lost."

Kelly went on to discuss the impact social media could have had on the trial amid Heard's plans to appeal.

While chatting with Guthrie, Heard said, "Even if you think that I'm lying, you still couldn't look me in the eye and tell me that you think on social media there's been a fair representation. You cannot tell me that you think that this has been fair."