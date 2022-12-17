Young Thug Hearing Interrupted By Hackers Playing Adult Film On Court Monitors, Rapper Appeared Shocked
Young Thug appeared in court on Thursday, December 15, but the legal proceedings hit a shocking snag when a graphic adult film featuring a completely naked man was suddenly broadcast on court monitors.
The "Go Crazy" rapper — real name Jeffery Lamar Williams— appeared shocked and confused the moment the video started playing over a Zoom call, which had been set up to allow relevant legal teams to watch remotely.
Courtroom attendees quickly attempted to shut off the video, but it took several seconds for the clip to stop playing. However, following the wildly unexpected incident, the hearing was reportedly able to continue without further issue.
Internet users took to social media to comment on the awkward situation, with one comically replying, "December been a whole year." Another added, "It’s his facial expression for me 😂."
As Radar previously reported, Young Thug was accused of conspiracy to violate the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations (RICO) Act after allegedly taking part in founding "Young Slime Life" also known as "YSL", an alleged street gang believed to be responsible for dozens of crimes including assault, murder, carjacking and armed robbery.
Thug is one of 28 individuals originally charged in the case.
- 'Not The Ritz-Carlton!' Young Thug's Jail Fires Back At Rapper's 'Dungeon' & 'Food' Complaints After Gang-Related Arrest
- Young Thug's Jail Food Menu Revealed! Rapper Begs For Release, Claims Bologna Sandwiches & Sloppy Joes Are Trash
- Young Thug Cries Over 'Dungeon-Like' Jail Cell, Begs Judge To Release Him On Bond After Gang-Related Bust
Earlier this year, the artist appeared at Hot 97's Summer Jam from jail in a pre-recorded video message, claiming the case was about much more than whether or not he was involved in the founding of the alleged group.
"You know, this isn’t about just me or YSL," he said at the time. "I always use my music as a form of artistic expression, and I see now that Black artists and rappers don’t have that freedom. Everybody please sign the Protect Black Art petition and keep praying for us. I love you all."
Since his incarceration, the rapper has repeatedly complained about the meager conditions of the jail he is staying in, from claiming there are no windows in his cell to arguing the food there is terrible.
Past meals have featured options such as bologna sandwiches, sloppy joes, corn grits and oatmeal.
However, jail officials shot back, saying the facility is not meant to be "the Ritz-Carlton."
"The purpose of today is to let the community know that we’re not doing anything that we don’t want them to see," Col. Temetris Atkins said in a statement released in May. "We run an above-board jail and we want anybody and everybody to know that."