Young Thug's Father Speaks Out After Rapper's Arrest For Alleged Gang Activity
Young Thug’s father said his famous son is innocent and being “unfairly linked” to crimes — despite prosecutors having accused the rapper of being the leader of a violent street gang.
The 30-year-old rapper was arrested at his Atlanta home on Monday as part of a massive gang bust.
Thug was charged with conspiracy to violate the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act (RICO.)
The 88-page indictment said Thug and 27 other associates were members of the Young Slime Life Enterprise aka YSL.
Prosecutors stated that members, “conspired to associate and with others for the common purposes of illegally obtaining money and property through a pattern of racketeering activity and conducting and participating in the enterprise through a pattern of racketeering activity.”
The indictment includes allegations of murder, aggravated assault, firearms violations, theft, drug possession and street gang activity.
In court documents, Thug is named as one of YSL’s founders but is only charged with two counts. Gunna was also charged and turned himself in to authorities.
The two rappers are accused of possessing narcotics with the intent to sell and being a part of the street gang.
Young Thug’s father Jeffrey Williams Sr. spoke to WSB-TV about the situation. He said he believes his son is being “unfairly linked to a lot of things.” He said, "I’m gonna fight for him to the end. I’m his father, that’s what I do.”
Thug’s father told a reporter YSL is a record label and business. Prosecutors said it was also a street gang that was an affiliate of the Bloods gang.
During a press conference, Atlanta Police Chief Rodney Bryant called the rapper “one of the top offenders” in his city.
Williams Sr. said, “I want any parent that has lost a child to street violence and any parent who wants to join who wants to join on street violence –because these are our kids out here that are being misled .”
The reporter said Thug’s father also raised the question, “How can we stop someone from saying ‘I am YSL’?”
Thug’s attorney Brian Steel added, “Williams committed no crime whatsoever and we will fight” the charges.