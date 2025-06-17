EXCLUSIVE: Yoko Ono's 'Kidnapped' Daughter's Hard-Knock Life Revealed — From Being Raised in Cult to Barred From Meeting World-Famous Mom

"And with my dad and my stepmother, I'm their only child." However, Kyoko never expected she would be separated from her mother after her father made the shocking decision not to bring their daughter to her mother for a scheduled Christmas visit in 1971.

The now 61-year-old recalled: "When we left Houston, we were on the lam. And we went to Los Angeles, and we went to a church connected with our church in Houston... and they took us in for a short period of time.

"Then (the congregation) told us, 'We've prayed about it and you really need to return Kyoko to her mother,' which was not what my dad wanted to hear."