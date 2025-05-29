Kyoko is speaking out after a harrowing documentary shed light on the girl's painful abduction by her father and the years her mom and husband John Lennon spent trying to track her down.

Yoko, now 92, spent decades in a relentless pursuit to reunite with Kyoko, 61, whom her first husband, Anthony Cox, abducted in 1971.

The two wouldn't reconnect for another 23 years, but not because Kyoko was purposely avoiding her mother. After Cox kidnapped her, they joined a religious cult that forbade communication devices with the outside world – and she had no idea her mother was even looking for her.

"When people hear about my story, they don't understand what it was like before Facebook," she says. "There's my mom and John doing all these things to appeal to me.

"It makes me sound heartless. But I was living on a farm in Iowa. We didn't own a TV. And a lot of people don't understand that there's a lifestyle like that."