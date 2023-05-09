Four-Wheeling Bank Bandit: Woman With Walker Tried to Rob Bank in New Orleans

The 63-year-old attempted to rob a bank for the second time on Friday morning before her plan was foiled.

An elderly woman using a walker was arrested for bank robbery in New Orleans, Louisiana, RadarOnline.com has learned, and it wasn't the first time that Cathy Lynn Hamilton entered a bank and demanded the teller hand over cash .

As she made her way to the teller's station, the sly suspect slipped a threatening note to the bank employee.

According to law enforcement, Hamilton entered a Chase bank location on North Broad Street in the Crescent City, shortly after 9 AM. On the security footage, Hamilton appeared as an unlikely suspect as she braced herself on her walker in the Chase lobby.

Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.

"Your bank is being robbed; put money in bag or people are going to get hurt ," read Hamilton's note. Startled by the message, the teller complied with the suspect's wishes and surrendered $500 to Hamilton.

Hamilton was then escorted back to the bank, where she was arrested. New Orleans PD transferred custody of Hamilton to the FBI.

While Hamilton's plan initially appeared to be successful, the suspect did not make it far with the earnings . According to the official complaint, a bank security guard quickly intercepted Hamilton after the teller handed her the cash.

Before being taken into custody on Friday, Hamilton was arrested for attempted robbery at a different New Orleans bank in 2014.

Using the same tactic, Hamilton slipped a note to a Whitney Bank teller that read, "Put money in bag now!"

The Whitney Bank teller refused the suspect's demands and Hamilton was arrested shortly after she left the branch empty-handed and tried to flee on a bicycle.

The next year, Hamilton pled guilty to bank robbery in 2015. The judge in the case ordered that Hamilton be evaluated in federal prison for "physical and mental health issues."

Hamilton was released from prison in 2018.