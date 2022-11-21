Several Teens, 12-Year-Old Assaulted 73-Year-Old Man During Carjacking Spree In Popular Tourist Town: Police
An elderly man was struck in the head, robbed and had his vehicle stolen during a carjacking in Ocean City, Maryland on Nov. 18. Now, several teens and a 12-year-old are in custody, Radar has learned.
According to police, they were investigating reports of vehicle break-ins when they received a call for an armed carjacking in the 300 block of Dorchester Street. The victim was a 73-year-old man from Brandywine, Maryland. He told officers that three men, one armed with a gun, robbed him, struck him in the back of the head with a weapon and took his vehicle.
Police quickly found the stolen vehicle, but the driver left the area with others driving two other vehicles. All three vehicles went across the Route 50 bridge and out of Ocean City, police say. Police began a pursuit and put down stop sticks, which stopped one driver, 19-year-old Jaquawn Lashawn Daney, who attempted to run but was captured.
Another vehicle was stopped by deputies with the Wicomico County Sheriff's Office, who arrested a 15-year-old driver. Three other juveniles were apprehended after they crashe the third vehicle in Dorchester County, causing it to catch fire.
Daney is facing multiple charges, including armed robbery, carjacking and first- and second-degree assault. He is in Worcester County Jail without bail.
The 15-year-old is being held in Wicomico County, with charges pending. According to police, a 17-year-old, 14-year-old and 12-year-old were in the third car. The 17-year-old is being charged as an adult with several charges, including armed robbery, carjacking, first- and second-degree assault and possession of a stolen firearm. He is being held without bail at the Worcester County Jail, according to Fox 5 D.C.
The 14-year-old and 12-year-old were released to their parents from the Cambridge Police Department.
Police ask anyone with information on the incident to contact them at 410-520-5136.