Wisconsin School Shooter Psycho's 'Accomplice' Alexander Paffendorf Accused of Plotting Coordinated Attack With Teen After FBI Uncovered Chilling Messages

The order read: "During an FBI interview, Paffendorf admitted to the FBI agents that he told Rupnow that he would arm himself with explosives and a gun that he would target a government building."

It also noted FBI agents "saw the messages from Paffendorf to Rupnow".

A San Diego judge approved the order on Tuesday, and required Paffendorf to surrender any firearms and ammunition, and prohibited him from acquiring any more.

Shortly afterwards, neighbors revealed they saw more than a dozen police cars enter the apartment complex where Paffendorf lives.