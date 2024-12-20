Your tip
Wisconsin School Shooter Psycho's 'Accomplice' Alexander Paffendorf Accused of Plotting Coordinated Attack With Teen After FBI Uncovered Chilling Messages

Composite photo of Natalie Rupnow
Source: FACEBOOK

Natalie Rupnow killed two people on her school shooting rampage and cops believe she had an accomplice who was planning similar attack.

Dec. 19 2024, Published 8:30 p.m. ET

An accomplice of the Wisconsin school shooter has been arrested for allegedly plotting a coordinated attack.

RadarOnline.com can reveal Alexander Paffendorf, 20, of Carlsbad, was detained by FBI agents on suspicion of planning a mass shooting at government buildings in conjunction with Natalie "Samantha" Rupnow, according to an emergency gun violence restraining order.

read manifesto allegedly written by abundant life christian school shooter natalie rupnow pp
Source: X;FACEBOOK

Investigators are still trying to determine Natalie 'Samantha' Rupnow's motive for the killings.

The order read: "During an FBI interview, Paffendorf admitted to the FBI agents that he told Rupnow that he would arm himself with explosives and a gun that he would target a government building."

It also noted FBI agents "saw the messages from Paffendorf to Rupnow".

A San Diego judge approved the order on Tuesday, and required Paffendorf to surrender any firearms and ammunition, and prohibited him from acquiring any more.

Shortly afterwards, neighbors revealed they saw more than a dozen police cars enter the apartment complex where Paffendorf lives.

natalie rupnow shooting image x
Source: FACEBOOK

Rupnow was pictured on a shooting range in chilling snap posted on Facebook by her father before her killing spree.

Nearby resident Alex Gallegos said: "They had their full guns out all over the street. They were cop cars. I'd say about 15 cops here."

He added he saw police coming out of the building carrying what he described as a "black gun box".

"I saw them carrying out the big box. I didn't see them arrest anybody, but they gave high-fives as it came to an end," he said.

Paffendorf is now due in court on January 3.

natalie samantha rupnow wisconsin school shooter
Source: FACEBOOK

Rupnow is seen here as a baby with her two parents, Jeff and Melissa, who she claimed in an alleged 'manifesto' had drinking and drug problems.

It was not immediately clear how Paffendorf knew Rupnow, and Madison Police Chief Shon Barnes admitted he did not have any information about the arrest in California, and referred questions to the FBI.

Meanwhile, police in Wisconsin are still trying to determine what Rupnow's motive may have been in the shooting at Abundant Life Christian School on Monday, saying it seems to have been a "combination of factors".

"Some have asked if people were specifically targeted. Everyone was targeted in this incident, and everyone was put in equal danger," Barnes said.

Substitute coordinator Erin West, 42, and 14-year-old Rubi Patricia Vergara were gunned down in the attack before Rupnow, 15, turned the gun on herself, the Dane County Medical Examiner's Office announced Wednesday.

Six others were wounded in the shooting, and two were left in critical condition.

It is unclear whether any of the victims were specifically targeted in the attack.

But Lyndsay O'Connor, a mother of two survivors, suggested the regular study hall teacher, who was not there due to a "planned absence", may have been Rupnow's target – though her idea has not been verified by police.

She said: "We don't know if her target was the original teacher or just the kids in the class. She would have had to walk by the door and the door was open."

Rupnow had two handguns with her during the attack but only used one to carry it out, Barnes revealed Wednesday, noting that he does not know how the teenager obtained the weapons.

He said: "We may never know what she was thinking that day, but we will do our best to try to add or give as much information to our public as possible."

