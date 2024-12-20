Everything You Need to Know About Porn Star Amia Miley, 34, After She Claimed Megan Fox's ex Machine Gun Kelly Drank Her PEE During 'Affair'

There's more to OnlyFans model Amia Miley than just her claims about Machine Gun Kelly once drinking her pee during an alleged hookup. RadarOnline.com can reveal all the dug-up details on the 34-year-old porn star, including her ethnicity, self-claimed titles, most-desired lingerie pieces, and the nuances of her shocking "rendez-vous" with Megan Fox's now-ex.

The 34-year-old porn star has both free and subscription-based OnlyFans accounts.

Miley is best known for creating content on OnlyFans, where she offers both VIP and free subscription options for followers through her Linktree. In the bio of her free account, Miley labels herself as a "former award-winning pornstar", a Playboy Bunny, a Vixen Angel, and a Brazzers Contract Star. She also writes on her OF account: "I made the decision to retire years ago, but don’t worry! Here - you can still chat with me and access all of my new & exclusive content!"

The half-Filipino model often posts 'bits' while wearing suggestive clothing in videos on social media.

On her subscription-based OF, she adds her "favorite title is your biggest fantasy", noting how subscribers can access her exclusive content, receive custom photos/videos, and schedule a personal call. Miley offers several subscription bundles, which include a full year for $90, six months for $58.50, and three months for $36. She is currently running an 80% off deal for 31 days, only charging interested fans $3. The model typically charges a flat rate of $15 for one month.

Elsewhere on Linktree, Miley also shares links to her LuxyList and Amazon wish lists – which feature various items ranging dramatically in price. Her LuxyList is full of designer products and gift cards, with the most expensive product being a Rolex Lady-Datejust White Diamond Dial Watch – which features a hefty price tag of $5,095.00.

Her Amazon wishlist is full of pleather lingerie pieces, revealing costumes, and workout gear. Miley's Linktree also provides links to her TikTok and Instagram accounts. The internet star appears to have two separate IG handles; one with just over 7,000 followers and another with 967K. Both accounts mainly feature sensual photos of the porn star in revealing clothing and videos of her performing "bits" – putting herself in various situations to tease interested fans.

She often shows herself working out, proving exercise is important to keep her body in top shape for her line of work. However, she typically throws in suggestive captions while flaunting her curves in skintight clothing, asking followers in one video: "How's my form?" Fans frequently ask her questions in the comments, with one inquiring about her ethnicity – to which Miley confirmed she's half Filipino, as well as Hawaiian and Italian.

It's also no wonder her comments section is full of questions about MGK, especially after Miley recently claimed the rapper "drank her pee" during an alleged encounter. After one person simply commented: "MGK?" on one of her photos, the OF model responded with three covering-eyes emojis.

The internet star recently claimed MGK once 'drank her pee' during a hookup eight years ago.

Earlier this week – just days after it was confirmed MGK split from Fox after the two announced their pregnancy in November – Miley alleged the rapper once drank her urine during their brief romance nearly eight years ago. She made the shocking claim during a podcast appearance, joking MGK – real name Colson Baker – would have been "perfect for OnlyFans" if his music career hadn't taken off. While she didn't name the rocker directly, she hinted that he was expecting a baby with Fox.

She recalled: "I don’t know what we were doing, but we got to his house and he was like, 'Go in the shower.' And I’m like, 'No, I don't need a shower.'" The internet star said she eventually gave in, adding: "So I did and he held out his hand and he's like 'OK, now pee.'" Miley then described how the Bloody Valentine singer supposedly cupped his hands to drink the urine. She claimed "that was the end of it", explaining nothing sexual happened after the fact.

Miley may have reconnected with the rapper after he began his relationship with Megan Fox.

Miley said she initially met the "emotionally unstable" singer after he "slid into her DMs" on Instagram and invited her out for coffee. The two casually dated for a few months around 2017 before he invited her to his "residency in Vegas", but their relationship quickly dissipated. She described their dynamic as "weird", saying she liked him in phases due to his unpredictable personality – which could shift from being "down to earth and understanding" to the complete opposite.

The two reconnected years later, which Miley hinted may have overlapped with the start of his relationship with Fox. Fox and Kelly were first linked in 2020 and engaged by 2022. Despite years of ups and downs, they announced Fox was pregnant with their first child together in November.

Shortly after announcing she and MGK were expecting a child together, the two were reported to have broken up following the actress finding text messages on his phone.