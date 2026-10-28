Inside Winona Ryder's 15-Year Relationship With Her Fashion Designer 'Dream Man' — and Why She Doesn't Want to Get Married

In a 2016 sit-down with The Edit, Ryder described herself as a "serial monogamist."

Reflecting on her early days of dating, she noted, "I was single for a while and dating and... I just didn't know how to do it!"

"I've always been like that: when I was 15, there was a guy I liked, and we made out, and I thought that meant he was my boyfriend," she said at the time. "My mom had to explain it to me."

As for marriage, the Beetlejuice actress, 54, is not interested in multiple divorces.

"Marriage? I don't know. I'd rather never have been married than been divorced a few times," she shared. "Not that there's anything wrong with divorce, but I don't think I could do it if that was a possibility."

In the end, it's her parents that helped set her high standard for a partner.

"When your parents are madly in love for 45 years, your standards are really high," she concluded.