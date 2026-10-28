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Home > Celebrity > Winona Ryder

Inside Winona Ryder's 15-Year Relationship With Her Fashion Designer 'Dream Man' — and Why She Doesn't Want to Get Married

Scott Mackinlay Hahn and Winona Ryder have been linked since 2011.
Source: MEGA

Scott Mackinlay Hahn and Winona Ryder have been linked since 2011.

Oct. 28 2026, Published 6:23 p.m. ET

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Winona Ryder has been in a loving relationship with her "dream man," Scott Mackinlay Hahn, since 2011 – but she's in no rush to get married.

Ahead of the Stranger Things alum's 55th birthday, RadarOnline.com revisits her relationship with her longtime partner and fashion designer.

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Inside Winona Ryder and Scott Mackinlay Hahn's Romance

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Scott Mackinlay Hahn is a fashion designer.
Source: MEGA

Scott Mackinlay Hahn is a fashion designer.

Ryder, 54, and Hahn, 56, were first linked in 2011.

She later admitted that the fashion designer didn't even recognize her, assuming she was Milla Jovovich from The Fifth Element. Despite his slip-up, his lack of professional connection to Hollywood was appealing to Ryder.

"We connected on so many levels. But it was amazing that he's not in this business," she told Harper's Bazaar in June 2022. "I really did try to keep it quiet."

In 2015, they stepped out as a couple for their first red carpet together at the New York Film Festival.

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'He's Her Dream Man'

A source called Scott Mackinlay Hahn a 'solid dude' for Winona Ryder.
Source: MEGA

A source called Scott Mackinlay Hahn a 'solid dude' for Winona Ryder.

Over the years, the happy couple continued to make high-profile appearances together at Hollywood events.

"Winona is still crazy about Scott all these years later," a source told Radar last year. "They’re very much a partnership – he’s her dream man."

"Winona is the kind of person who needs a lot of support, and Scott is a solid dude," added the source. "He’s there for her no matter what. He has a very calm demeanor, so anytime she’s stressing he knows just how to get her to calm down."

"The relationship has been nothing but good for her. All her friends say she hit the jackpot with him, and it’s true.”

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'They Don't Need a Piece of Paper to Be Committed'

Winona Ryder and Scott Mackinlay Hahn have been together for 15 years.
Source: MEGA

Winona Ryder and Scott Mackinlay Hahn have been together for 15 years.

Despite being together for around 15 years, Ryder seemingly isn't in a rush to the altar to tie the knot.

"People question why they aren’t married," the source explained. "But Winona says they don’t need a piece of paper to be committed."

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Winona Ryder's Marriage Standards Are 'Really High'

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Winona Ryder said she'd rather 'never' be married than get divorced 'a few times.'
Source: MEGA

Winona Ryder said she'd rather 'never' be married than get divorced 'a few times.'

In a 2016 sit-down with The Edit, Ryder described herself as a "serial monogamist."

Reflecting on her early days of dating, she noted, "I was single for a while and dating and... I just didn't know how to do it!"

"I've always been like that: when I was 15, there was a guy I liked, and we made out, and I thought that meant he was my boyfriend," she said at the time. "My mom had to explain it to me."

As for marriage, the Beetlejuice actress, 54, is not interested in multiple divorces.

"Marriage? I don't know. I'd rather never have been married than been divorced a few times," she shared. "Not that there's anything wrong with divorce, but I don't think I could do it if that was a possibility."

In the end, it's her parents that helped set her high standard for a partner.

"When your parents are madly in love for 45 years, your standards are really high," she concluded.

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