Widow Says Criminal Justice System's 'Playing Russian Roulette With Society' After Stalker Who Murdered Her Husband Gets Time Off For Good Behavior

"I certainly don't agree with early release, good behavior credits being given to someone who is stalking a victim of their crime, and such a horrific crime that I was forced to watch and endure," Nikki told us.

Nikki was there the night Ben was shot in April 2009. He was running the karaoke show in Nashville when Wise approached and pulled a .45 caliber handgun out of a shoulder holster, shooting Ben in the head before firing six more rounds in front of at least 50 other witnesses.

"I was in complete disbelief and shock. I felt totally helpless," she told RadarOnline.com about that terrifying moment.