Widow Says Criminal Justice System's 'Playing Russian Roulette With Society' After Stalker Who Murdered Her Husband Gets Time Off For Good Behavior
Nikki Goeser warned that releasing her husband's killer, Hank Wise, would be like "playing Russian Roulette with society" years after the couple's former karaoke customer gunned down the love of her life.
She told RadarOnline.com in an exclusive interview that she feels let down by the criminal justice system because Wise is set to get out of prison early for good behavior, despite being charged with committing a new felony while behind bars.
"I certainly don't agree with early release, good behavior credits being given to someone who is stalking a victim of their crime, and such a horrific crime that I was forced to watch and endure," Nikki told us.
Nikki was there the night Ben was shot in April 2009. He was running the karaoke show in Nashville when Wise approached and pulled a .45 caliber handgun out of a shoulder holster, shooting Ben in the head before firing six more rounds in front of at least 50 other witnesses.
"I was in complete disbelief and shock. I felt totally helpless," she told RadarOnline.com about that terrifying moment.
"I may have foiled his ultimate plan which would have included me somehow," Nikki continued. "When police searched his truck at the scene, they found two more guns. A shotgun and a rifle. Ammunition, a baseball bat, binoculars, gloves, rope and a knife."
RadarOnline.com also spoke with a witness named Jennifer who was allowed to sit in the courthouse for three days without ever being called into the courtroom to testify.
Jennifer told us Wise was "hunting them" that night.
"I have no doubt he will try to find her," she claimed. "This wasn't spur of the moment. This man is disturbed."
Nikki said that despite her evidence that his crime was premeditated, Wise was found guilty of second-degree murder in Davidson County Criminal Court in April 2012.
Wise was sentenced to 23 years in prison, but may get out early on early release "good behavior credits" in 2028.
Nikki fears he may come looking for her as Wise continued to send "sick, twisted" love letters to her during his time behind bars, one for which he was charged with felony stalking.
"That should have been nine," Nikki said, noting it was due to the statute of limitations.
Nikki explained that Wise sent the letters to the attorney who represented her in her wrongful death suit against him. She told RadarOnline.com of her concerns that Wise could find her home address upon his release.
"Victims of violent crimes ... we're not protected," she said before sharing her hopes that new TDOC Commissioner Frank Strada "will revoke all of Hank Wise's early release/good behavior credits because quite frankly, he does not deserve them."
Nikki was also adamant that Strada should not allow Wise to earn those credits back in the future.