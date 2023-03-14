Texas Man Found Living With Decaying Corpse Inside His Home For 'Several Months' Before Taking His Own Life, Police Claim
Harris County police officers claimed that a man lived with a decaying corpse inside his Houston home for several months before he died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Authorities made the terrifying discovery while a welfare check was performed at the Northwest Houston residence on Saturday.
According to the Harris County Sheriff's Office, police arrived at the home on Kilwinning Drive around 8 PM. Cops claimed that upon gaining entry to the residence, the sound of a gunshot "immediately" rang out from the back of the home.
Harris County officers stated that the body of an unidentified 63-year-old man was discovered in a bedroom. They also found an additional deceased person inside the home.
Upon moving through the home, Houston police found the body of another unidentified man, believed to be around 62 years old, "in an extremely advanced state of decomposition." Police suspected that the second man had been dead for "several months."
Neighbors had become "concerned" for the 63-year-old after they realized he had not been seen for "several days," which prompted the welfare check.
Alton Bell, the deceased man's neighbor, called Harris County officers after he noticed "a bunch of flies" near the home while he mowed his lawn. Bell contacted emergency services to perform a welfare check.
Harris County Sheriff's Office and Deputy spokesperson Thomas Gilliland confirmed in a statement that there were "a lot of flies and a bad odor from one end of the house."
The two deceased men found inside the home had allegedly lived together before their deaths.
Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.
"We're pretty shocked," Bell said on the news. "It's really horrifying. I mean, this guy was 20 feet from my house lying in a room."
Another neighbor, Linda Meadows, said the odor coming from the home was "awful." Meadows noted that she didn't think anything was amiss because she saw one of the now-deceased men going to work "every day."
An investigation was launched into the deaths.