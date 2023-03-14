Texas Man Found Living With Decaying Corpse Inside His Home For 'Several Months' Before Taking His Own Life, Police Claim

Alton Bell, the deceased man's neighbor, called Harris County officers after he noticed "a bunch of flies" near the home while he mowed his lawn. Bell contacted emergency services to perform a welfare check.

Harris County Sheriff's Office and Deputy spokesperson Thomas Gilliland confirmed in a statement that there were "a lot of flies and a bad odor from one end of the house."

The two deceased men found inside the home had allegedly lived together before their deaths.

