Texas Family Finds Baby Abandoned In Their Backyard Shed, Father Now Faces Criminal Charges: Report
A family rescued a baby found in a backyard shed, and now police say they charged the child’s father, Radar has learned.
On Sept. 24, Katherine McClain told KHOU that it was a quiet morning in their Livingston, Texas, community. That is when their security camera spotted a naked man checking their vehicle doors, then stealing a neighbor’s truck.
The sound of the vehicle starting woke the family up.
At the same time, the family dog, Archie, started barking at something inside the shed. Curious, the family went to check it out and found a baby in the shed.
"He said, 'call 911 quickly,'" Katharine said her husband John told her. "'There’s an infant in here.'”
Next to the motorcycle was an infant girl. Dispatchers from 911 told the family it was OK to pick up the child. They gathered her up and then took her inside their home, according to KHOU.
Family photos showed the victim wrapped in a towel as the McClains waited for first responders.
Authorities took the child to a hospital in the Houston area.
“I’m a mom," Katharine told KHOU. "I was pretty frantic and just shocked. It’s still kind of got me a little bit.”
Later, police found the child’s father behind the wheel of the stolen truck. He was arrested and booked into jail in Polk County, Texas.
Clifford Jason Guynes was charged with abandoning or endangering a child. He is being held on $200,000 bond.
“I just want her to be happy and live a good life, you know?" Katharine told KHOU. "If they gave her to me, I’ll take her in a heartbeat. And she’ll never have any worries again.”