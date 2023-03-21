Colorado Dentist Accused Of Wife's Murder Flew His Mistress To Visit During Dying Mom Of Six's Hospitalization, Text Messages Reveal
Disturbing text messages between a Colorado dentist and his mistress revealed he flew her out to visit him as his wife's condition worsened — giving prosecutors another reason to consider premeditated murder. James Craig was arrested for the murder of his wife, Angela, who was poisoned with protein shakes, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Craig, 45, was accused of using his medical credentials to purchase toxic substances he allegedly used to poison Angela's protein shakes.
Shocking correspondence between the dentist and his secret lover, an orthodontist from Texas, revealed the two had spoken about his wife's illness and that Craig flew the mistress to Colorado while Angela was dying in the hospital.
Craig was arrested in Aurora, Colorado, for the death of his wife, a mother-of-six, who was poisoned with potassium cyanide. Angela first began feeling symptoms of her illness on March 6 after her husband made her a protein shake.
For the next 10 days, Angela visited a doctor three separate times, each of which she complained of nausea and dizziness.
Unable to determine the reason for her symptoms, Angela went back and forth with doctors until her brother took her to the hospital on March 15.
Angela suffered a seizure and lost brain function. According to Craig's arrest affidavit, he began testing his wife about her symptoms days before, allegedly after he knowingly poisoned her.
"Are you nauseous?" Craig texted his wife in one exchange. "No. I feel drugged," Angela replied.
Craig followed up with a concerning admission — swearing he didn't drug his wife.
"Given our history, I know that must be triggering," Craig wrote. "Just for the record, I didn't drug you. I am super worried though. You really looked pale before I left."
In addition to the conversation with his wife, Craig allegedly spoke to his mistress about her condition — and even flew her out to Colorado, so that they could be together.
From March 8 to March 10, Craig's mistress was with him in Colorado while his wife was in and out of the hospital for her strange illness.
Craig was also accused of premeditated murder after an internet search history taken from his office computer revealed shocking results.
The dentist allegedly searched "how many grams of pure arsenic will kill a human," as well as "Top 5 Undetectable Poisons That Show No Signs of Foul Play," and "Is Arsenic Detectable in Autopsy," among others.
While Craig's wife texted him from her hospital bed — and her husband spent time with his mistress — Angela was discharged from the hospital on March 14.
The day before, Craig ordered another batch of poisoning and texted his wife about her return home.
Court documents alleged that Angela accused Craig of poisoning her upon her arrival home. After her condition worsened following her discharge, Angela returned to the hospital for the final time the next day when she died.