Colorado Dentist Accused Of Wife's Murder Flew His Mistress To Visit During Dying Mom Of Six's Hospitalization, Text Messages Reveal

Disturbing text messages between a Colorado dentist and his mistress revealed he flew her out to visit him as his wife's condition worsened — giving prosecutors another reason to consider premeditated murder. James Craig was arrested for the murder of his wife, Angela, who was poisoned with protein shakes, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Craig, 45, was accused of using his medical credentials to purchase toxic substances he allegedly used to poison Angela's protein shakes.

Shocking correspondence between the dentist and his secret lover, an orthodontist from Texas, revealed the two had spoken about his wife's illness and that Craig flew the mistress to Colorado while Angela was dying in the hospital.