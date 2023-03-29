Widow Whose Stalker Murdered Her Husband Fears His Early Release From Prison After He Sent Love Letters Behind Bars: 'Obsession Has Lasted Years'

"I think the chances for recidivism are extremely high with Hank Wise," she tells RadarOnline.com exclusively as the convicted killer is scheduled to be freed in 2028 on early-release "good behavior credits."

Nikki told RadarOnline.com that she has received at least nine "sick, twisted" love letters — that she knows of — from Wise while he has been behind bars. "This is obsession that has lasted many years."

Before his murder, Nikki and victim Ben Goeser were a happily married couple who often hosted karaoke at local bars. She said they were planning to start a family and very much looking forward to their next chapter of life together.