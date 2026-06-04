EXCLUSIVE: 'I Know You Didn't Kill My Father' — Why Robert F. Kennedy Jr. Thinks Sirhan Sirhan Did Not Act Alone in Assassination of RFK

Sirhan was arrested on June 5, 1968, at the Ambassador Hotel in Los Angeles shortly after the infamous shooting.

On April 17, 1969, he was convicted of first-degree murder and subsequently sentenced to death. However, three years later, his sentence was commuted to life behind bars.

Despite the evidence against him, Kennedy Jr. remained unconvinced that the now 82-year-old was the only person to blame. In fact, he even went to see him in prison as he wrestled with worries "the wrong person might have been convicted of killing my father."

According to Laurie Dusek, one of Sirhan's attorneys, "Bobby and Sirhan shook hands, and Sirhan told him about the shame he felt for being associated with his father’s assassination," she explained.

At one point, Kennedy Jr. allegedly told him, "I KNOW you didn’t kill my father," the lawyer claimed.